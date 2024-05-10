A fire outbreak has left nine container shops reduced to ashes, causing significant financial losses and damage to properties at Obuasi Bogobire Stadium Junction.

In an interview with Adom News correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo, affected victims said the fire lasted multiple hours.

One spare parts dealer recounted the loss of his container, which had various spare parts such as bumpers, fan belts, bonnets, and car bodies, worth GH¢350,000.

Another victim, who sold second-hand clothes, lamented the destruction of over 15 bales of clothing in the fire.

A mobile money vendor disclosed a loss of over GH¢10,000, while a carpenter reported the destruction of five sets of stuffing chairs, a wardrobe, and other materials.

Despite the devastating impact, victims expressed gratitude to the Obuasi firefighters for their swift response.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.