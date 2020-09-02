Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has dismissed claims that he was attacked by his own boys who are former members of his party.

According to the MP, the allegations made by the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency, Nii Lante Bannerman, are false, adding that he was surprised the aspiring MP will make such a statement.

“I am utterly shocked that somebody could lie like this to cover up such animalistic behaviour. I can’t believe it, they [his attackers] are not and they have never been National Democratic Congress (NDC) members,” Mr Vanderpuye said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

Although he knows his attackers, the MP said he does not have any personal relationship with any of them nor does he have any conflict with them as has been suggested by Mr Bannerman.

Mr Vanderpuye was attacked by some operatives of the National Security Secretariat on Monday.

The MP said it was highly unlikely that his attackers were formerly with the NDC, especially when one of them is a security liaison of Mr Bannerman’s campaign team.

“Is he telling me that the guy just defected from NDC to his party and they made him a security liaison? He should show me an NDC membership card of any of them,” he quizzed.