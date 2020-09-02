A video, making rounds online, shows an unidentified married woman stuck to her lover while having s3x.

Witnesses said the incident happened in Ogun state.

The two were seen in the viral video crying and begging to regain their freedom from suspected charm witnesses described as Magun.

READ ALSO:

Magun, which in Yoruba language means “Do not climb”, is a dreadful and deadly charm usually employed by offended husbands to punish adulterous men having illicit sexual affairs with their wives.

Here is the video below: