Budding songstress iOna Reine and her family are currently living on the edge as the recent incessant rainfall has rendered her homeless.

The songstress said rainwater has covered her McCarthy Hills apartment, forcing her to sleep outside with her children since last Saturday.

In an emotional interview with Zionfelix, she recounted the shock on her face when she caught sight of her belongings floating inside the dirty water which had reached waist level.

“It was really scary. Everything was scattered. The bed was floating, I had to lift my children to the top because they were scared and screaming ‘mummy I’m afraid. It just broke my heart,” he said.

iOna revealed the situation has cost her most of her electrical appliances and clothes. She also revealed she, in the last few days, has been making efforts to dredge the water out of her abode.

She expressed shock at the whole flooding issue as her area is not noted to be a waterlogged spot.

However, she indicated there had been a flooding situation some three years ago, but it was relatively better.

She blamed the situation on poor planning and housing projects on the waterways, while siding with president Akufo-Addo’s diagnosis of human behaviour being a major factor of flooding in Ghana.