The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) says over 3,000 nurses and midwives have left the country to seek greener pastures since the beginning of the year.

The Association attributes the high rate of migration of health professionals to unfair salary scales and poor conditions of service.

There are fears hospitals and health centres in the country would be hit with understaffing in the next three to five years if the trend is not reversed.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association says the government has over the years failed to implement collectively agreed conditions of service.

Ashanti regional chairman, Jones Afriyie Anto, says three years ago they negotiated incentives for personnel posted to rural areas.

The government agreed on mapping the rural areas to kick-start implementation, but this has not been done.

An agreement on teaching and research allowances for health tutors is also yet to be implemented.

Mr Anto says these challenges have forced many of the health workers to seek greener pastures.

The association says the government is aware of the increasing number of nurses and midwives leaving the country, but has done nothing to stem the tide.

Meanwhile, the acting President of the Offinso Traditional Council, Nana Kwaku Duah II, wants the group to exhaust all avenues to avoid strike.