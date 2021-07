Ghanaian musician, Jackie Acheampong, famed as Gyakie, on Saturday night thrilled her Tanzanian fans with an electrifying performance.

She made a grand entry at the Aloha concert.

Leaving no stone unturned, she gave off her best as she performs in East Africa for the first time to capture the hearts of her audience.

ALSO READ:

There was no doubt she was outstanding when she performed their hit track forever and one hit song after the other.