Ghanaians have remembered actress turned musician, Emelia Brobbey, after socialite Hajia4Reall ventured into music.

Three nights ago, Hajia4Reall released her debut track, ‘Badder Than’, and netizens have welcomed her into the industry with mixed reactions.

Some persons were of the view that Hajia4Reall should stick to her entrepreneurship, because “music is not her calling.”

This was the same advice Ghanaians gave Miss Brobbey but contrary to that, she was steadfast, underwent training and bounced back better.

Amid Hajia4Reall’s debate, fans have appreciated Miss Broobey’s talent and rendered an unqualified apology to her.

The conversation has shot Miss Brobbey to the top of Twitter trends with Hajia following suit in the fourth slot.