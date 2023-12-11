For a historic 13 years running, stars have gathered again under one accord in praise and worship to God at the 2023 ‘December2Recember’ experience.

From congregants, to ministers of the gospel, traditional rulers, sports personalities, and political figures, hundreds gathered at the House of Miracles auditorium to share in God’s love Stars in Worship concert 2023.



In his exhortation, Prophet Sampson Amoateng, the Founder and Leader of House of Miracles Worldwide, said “Everybody carries a star and whatever happens to a person in life, depends on the star you carry.”

“The issue is some stars are shining and others are not. The stars that shine are called celebrities. God gave me a revelation to bring the stars together, it doesn’t matter if they are secular or gospel musicians. Those whose stars are not shining, as they worship together, their stars will also shine”.



This year’s event brought together high-profile gospel artistes such as Pastor Joe Bechem, Fred Oware Jr, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Great Ampong, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Pastor Kofy, Akwaboah Junior among others.



Other dignitaries included, Pastor Sylvia Cunningham from the USA, former attorney General, Marrieta Brew Appiah-Oppong, MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, Madina MP, Francis Xavier-Sosu, former Black Stars player, Jerry Akaminko, and many others.



The House of Miracles Ministries auditorium, was charged as patrons lifted songs of praise, blazing through the skies to heavens, appreciating God for his goodness all year round.



For worshipers, the experience could be described as a glorious and impactful one, that will linger for a while.

HONOURS AND GIFTS

This year, Prophet Amoateng honoured veteran highlife musician and composer, the late Louis Akwaboah Snr, for his contribution to Ghana’s music industry.



Presenting the award, Prophet Amoateng said, “I was in the US somewhere this year and while I was praying, God just dropped this man’s name in my spirit and said honour him. I think he is one of those who have done so much to grow this music industry and he must be celebrated.”



Receiving the award on his late father’s behalf, a visibly emotional Akwaboah Jnr proclaimed that “my heart is now at piece. Because, if I look back at the works he has done from the days of Amakye Dede, Omane Acheampong, Daughters of Glorious Jesus and others, it is not today that musicians cannot stand on stage and say oh, this my song was written for me by this person. God bless you Prophet for honouring my father even in his death.”



The prophet also gave a cash price of GH¢5,000.00 to start a foundation in Akwaboah Senior’s name.

In addition, Pastor Adjetey Sowah was awarded as the best worker of the Morgan’s Miracles.

He presented ten students of the ministry with laptops, and and also paid the fees of 6 more students for their academic excellence.

Every worshiper also went home with a goodie for Christmas.

Stars in Worship is an annual programme organised by Prophet Sampson Amoateng to help connect celebrities across Africa in worship.

The event was organised by the Sampson Amoateng Foundation (SAF), with support from Morgan’s Miracles.

Remember, “You are too Needed to be Wasted.”