Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Mfantseman Member of Parliament (MP), Ekow Quansah Hayford.

The Ghana Police Service made this known on its official Facebook Page.

According to the police, the suspects are being taken through lawful Police procedures.

Further updates will be given in due time.

The MP was killed by unknown gunmen.

He was returning from a campaign tour in the locality around 11:00pm where he was apprehended by the unknown assailants at Abeadze Duadzi in the Mankessim Municipality of the Central Region of Ghana.

Reports say he was shot by the armed men and rushed to the emergency ward of Saltpond Municipal Hospital where he was pronounced dead.