Juliet Masakanire, the Zimbabwean Prophetess accused of sexually assaulting a female congregant, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after being found guilty of the charges levelled against her.

The founder of Pray Deliverance and Testimony Ministries International, who appeared before Gweru Regional Magistrate, Mrs Pathekhile Msipa, facing two counts of indecent assault and one count of aggravated indecent assault, had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges.

She was, however, convicted of the three charges following a full trial which proved that she molested a 32-year-old member of her congregation. Ruling on the case, Mrs Msipa said:

“The accused was the pastor of the complainant who placed her trust and faith in her and her prophecies. Instead of looking after her, she turned into her abuser and courts should give long custodial sentences to deter would-be offenders.”

Masakanire was sentenced to two years in prison for count one and two and nine years in prison for count three.

However, she will serve nine years in prison after two years were suspended on condition of good behavior.