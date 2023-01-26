The two accused persons in the murder case of Mrs Josephine Asante, a former Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), have been discharged.

They were discharged Thursday by the TDC District Court in Tema after four years of trial.

However, Graphic Online’s Benjamin Xornam Glover reports from Tema that they were re-arrested by the police.

The two are Amos Apeku, personal driver of the deceased and Christian Adjei, a houseboy.

They were arrested in connection with the death of the former Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of GPHA four years ago.

However after years of court processes, the Attorney-General’s Department advised that the two suspects be discharged after the case had gone cold.

The A-G’s advise was read in the court presided over by Benedicta Antwi on Thursday (Jan 26, 2023).

But shortly after the court proceedings, the two were re-arrested by personnel from the Cold Case Unit under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

Background

Ms Asante died on January 13, 2019 at her residence at EMEFS Estates near Afienya in the Greater Accra Region.

She was said to have been attacked in her bedroom after returning from a staff party.

According to a police report, she was locked inside her room after the alleged murder incident.

The body was discovered the following morning after occupants of the house found the keys to her bedroom on the compound.

The assailant(s) did not take anything away.

The two were arrested as part of police investigations, charged and arraigned at the TDC District Court.

They were granted bail by the High Court in Accra.