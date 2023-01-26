Bournemouth have agreed a fee with Bristol City for forward Antoine Semenyo, according to reports.

The Daily Echo understands the club saw two offers knocked back by the Robins for the 23-year-old last week.

Since, Semenyo featured for Bristol City and scored in a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

That took his goals tally this campaign to nine from 32 appearances for club and country, which includes two outings for Ghana at the World Cup.

The Athletic have reported Cherries have returned with a third bid for Semenyo, while talkSPORT claim a fee of an initial £9million has now been agreed.

But no deal is yet understood to be close for Semenyo, with a move to London-based Crystal Palace said to be his preferred option, should they match Cherries’ bid.

Semenyo, who can play centrally or out wide, came through the academy at Bristol City and has also spent loan spells with Bath City, Newport County and Sunderland.

Cherries have made one signing so far this month in Lorient winger Dango Ouattara.

They are also closing in on deals for Nicolas Jackson, Matias Vina and Darren Randolph and have also been linked to Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.