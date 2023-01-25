Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics, have confirmed the signing of Christopher Nettey in the ongoing transfer window.

Nettey mutually parted ways with Asante Kotoko in December following the expiration of his contract.

He was a key figure for the Porcupine Warriors when they annexed the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title.

The 24-year-old was linked with a move to Hearts of Oak.

Nettey featured for the two-time Ghana Premier League champions during the 2017/18 season on a season-long loan deal from Attram De Visser before joining Kotoko on a three-year deal.

He made 62 appearances in all competitions for Asante Kotoko across the three years he spent at the club, scoring once in the process.

Nettey played 18 matches last season to help the Porcupines win the Ghana Premier League title for the first time in eight years.

Nettey in November 2020 earned a maiden call up to the Black Stars for a double-header during the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sudan.