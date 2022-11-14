The Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) has honoured child-centred facility, Mulan Smart Educational Centre.

This was at 2022 top 100 Lifetime and Institution Excellence Awards on Saturday at the Mensvic Hotel, Accra.

The honour was in recognition of the East Legon-based early childhood development centre’s contribution towards nation-building and impact on lives and society at large through their corporate social responsibilities.

The centre was presented with a citation part of which read; You have embraced excellence in every sense of the word Your sustained success is underpinned by your unwavering dedication to corporate ethics, groundbreaking innovation and strong decisive leadership.

We are proud to be associated with you and honour you for your invaluable contribution.

The centre led by Thara Brigitte Mills, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has embarked on several Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR).

They include; the donation of assorted items to the Pediatric and Oncology Department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, free sanitisers and educational materials to children in Adjiriganor among others.

Mulan has the resources to meet the various needs of each child, encouraging and motivating children to become independent adults in the future.

They have a special unit that supports special kids through their multidisciplinary team which includes occupational therapists, speech and language and behavioral therapists.