Telecommunications network MTN Ghana has made a significant gesture in honor of His Majesty, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, by acquiring the Asantehene royal stamp for an impressive sum of GH¢500,000.

The acquisition took place during the Executive Launch and unveiling of the Asantehene Commemorative Stamps at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall in the Manhyia Palace.

The auctioned stamp was made of pure gold.

This historic event marked the introduction of the Asantehene crypto stamp, making it the first of its kind in Africa.

Notably, it also holds the distinction of being the first crypto stamp in the world dedicated to commemorating a monarch.

The Asantehene’s postal stamp will be utilized in 156 countries across the globe.

Meanwhile, The Gamashie Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II was a special guest at the Executive Launch among other dignitaries.