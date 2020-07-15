MTN Ghana Foundation has presented 44,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), four Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Machines and Test Kits to the National COVID-19 Trust.

The items worth GH¢5 million are to enhance the protection of all health personnel in the fight against COVID -19 in the country. They are also expected to support testing-scale and speed.

The items comprise; N95 Masks – 10,000; PPE Disposable coveralls – 7,500; PCR Machines – 4 ; Gloves – 10,000; Virus sampling kits 10,000; RNA Extraction kits – 3,000; Infrared Thermometers- 500; and Disposal Bedsheets – 3000.

Speaking at the presentation, the Board Chairman of the MTN Ghana Foundation, Prof. Franklyn Manu said: “We are aware of the enormity of the challenge the nation is facing due to COVID 19 and the MTN Ghana Foundation Board thought, the best way we could help was to provide PPE for health workers and equipment for testing facilities.

Today, we are pleased to donate PPEs and essential medical equipment worth GH¢5 million) as our commitment towards the fight against the pandemic.”

Prof. Manu said: “The Foundation received several requests from a number of partner hospitals, but we thought we should provide the bulk of our donation to the National COVID Trust for onward distribution.

It is our hope that they will facilitate and further enhance the fight against COVID 19 in the country and keep our health workers, patients, and families safe.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh used the occasion to congratulate the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the government for taking the needed measures in managing the spread of the disease in the country.

He added: “As a result of government’s interventions, our country has been highly ranked amongst nations who are taking the right measures on the fight against the pandemic.”

“At MTN, we acknowledge that we have a major role to play in this fight against COVID-19 right from the onset, and this continues to be paramount to us.

This fight can only be won if we all come together as private organizations working in collaboration with Government on the singular focus of defeating the deadly virus. You can be assured of MTN’s continued commitment to this cause”, Mr Adadevoh said.

MTN Ghana since the outbreak of the virus has supported Ghanaians with many interventions to lessen the impact of the pandemic on the nation’s socio-economic infrastructure.