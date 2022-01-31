Dancer-turned-musician, Andrew Commey Otoo, famed Mr Drew, has stunned fans and social media users with a new look.

As someone known for his total clean shave in a style Ghanaians call Sakora, he has complemented it with a blonde beard.

Aside from the new appearance, the artiste was captured topless.

In what has come to many as looks for a new project, Mr Drew gave stern looks as he poses for the camera.

He shared the photos on his Instagram page captioned: I go be your SANTA 🤍

Fans and followers including colleague, Kelvynboy, Nikki Samonas, among others have trooped to the comment section to express diverse views.