Ghanaian singer Andrews Commey Otoo, popularly known as Mr Drew, says he is aware of his feminine mannerisms but its all fun.

In an interview with Delay, the Later hitmaker said he is much aware of rumours circulating in the public domain that he acts “like a woman”.

Talking further, he said, the claims are true, adding that: “Oh I know I am… Sometimes I act like that just to be jovial but I can be very feminine just for fun.”

He continued to rubbish claims that he is part of the LGBTI community, I am not gay and neither bisexual. I am very straight…, he told Delay.

Watch the video below: