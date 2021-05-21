A 24-year-old lady has allegedly committed suicide at Kasoa CP in the Central Region.

The deceased, Henrietta Eshun, is reported to have been found hanging in her room by her friend.

It is not immediately known what led to the incident, but her friend, Ruth Aidoo Mensah, suspects she might have killed herself out of frustration.

The late Henrietta Eshun

She told Adom News’ Kofi Agyei that the deceased, who had come from Cape Coast in search of a job, always complained of her predicament.

She said she asked her friend to work in her shop for some time but she realised her sales was reducing.

“I never accused Henrietta of stealing my money but I asked her to move back to Cape Coast only to find her dead in the room,” a distraught madam Mensah said.

What even broke her heart, she said, was that the deceased was a contestant of an upcoming event dubbed: Spot Light African Female Entrepreneur Awards and was tipped to win the ultimate price.

She said she has informed her family in Cape Coast about the sad incident and also reported to the police.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue pending autopsy.