Ghanaian musician, Mr Drew, shared a video on his Instagram page that surprised many folks. In the video, Drew was dancing with his twin brother.

The pair had very similar facial features. The only thing that could tell them apart was their hairdo.

Mr Drew sported his infamous bald look while his brother had a rasta hairdo.

The adorable twins wore matching tops as they showed off their enthralling dance steps, which had many Ghanaians gushing.

Mr Drew is known to be a good dancer, but peeps had no idea he had a brother who could dance and looked just like him.

The video gained a lot of traction. Netizens could not get over it and marvelled at how much the brothers looked like each other.