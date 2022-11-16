To make Security paramount for Members of Parliament, staff and members of the public, Parliament has installed security gadgets to scan everyone.

The new and huge installation is to provide maximum Security to all and anyone who is unwilling will be prevented from entering into Parliament.

This directive came from the Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, during sitting on Wednesday.

Speaker Bagbin said members who refuse to pass through new security scanners installed in the House will not be allowed into the chamber.

The scanners, he noted, enhance security in Parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament says he goes through the scanner himself and MPs should not hold themselves above doing that.