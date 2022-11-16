A health influencer at Madina Polyclinic has cautioned ladies to avoid using deodorants on their vaginas.

Blaise Ackom said that practice can cause health complications.

He attributed this practice to the current trend of ladies enhancing their bodies, including their private parts, to please men.

Speaking to Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning on Tuesday, Mr Ackom indicated that no vagina is perfect, hence ladies should not try to make it smell good.

“…Now we even have vaginal sprays and deodorants in town and ladies feel that the sprays you use on our bodies can be used down there. People feel that certain things around them are very unpleasant after or during their menstrual period.”

“So, some will just apply the deodorants, or some will just open their legs and spray there. That’s why I’m saying that the vagina is not meant to smell like vanilla, strawberry, and the rest. They want a perfect vagina, and there’s no perfect vagina,” he explained.

It is believed that most women enhance their beauty and other parts of their bodies to please men.

Speaking on the show, the health practitioner admonished women to be content with their natural selves and not do anything to please anybody.

Speaking of the consequences of vaginal enhancement, Mr Ackom stated that complications could occur during child delivery.

“We have vulvar cancer, which you can be predisposed to. The place can even become inflamed. At times, you can even have what we call “dyspareunia,”, pain during sex. Usually, you’ll have consistent pain during sexual activities, and those people, you can have sex with them for like 3 hours, and they won’t have any form of orgasm,” he said.

As part of the effects, he indicated that a scar would form at the clitoris due to the use of creams containing chemicals.

Mr Ackom has also urged mothers to stop bleaching their children because it may harm their health.