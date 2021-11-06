The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso in the Eastern Region, Davis Opoku Ansah, has announced GH¢25,000 motivation package for the top 50 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the constituency.

According to him, this is to boost the morale of the students during the examinations.

He made this known on Thursday, November 4, 2021, when he visited some of the schools within his constituency.

“As the MP for your constituency, I have prepared GHS25,000 motivation package for the top 50 candidates from the examinations. This is to motivate you all to give off your best,” he said.

Mr Ansah also charged the students not to be afraid but apply all that their teaches have taught in class in the exams.

According to him, that is the sure way of passing the examinations.

The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee also indicated to the candidates that he came to encourage them to do well.

“So we came just to encourage you to do well in your Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). Somewhere this year, I sponsored the mock examinations where you took part which was also to prepare you for this exams.

“Please be confident of yourselves and apply whatever your teachers have taught and come out with flying colours,” he said.

Mr Ansah further told the candidates that he wants the constituency to top the Eastern Region’s BECE rankings for the year.

“I’m praying that the good Lord gives you the spirit of remembrance because I want us to top the whole region in terms of ranking,” he added.

He also donated examination materials to the students to assist them.

The 2021 BECE examination is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 15, 2021, and will end on Friday, November 19, 2021.