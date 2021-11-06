Abedi Pele, one of Ghana’s best players to have ever played for the national team was 57-year-old yesterday.

The former Al Sadd ace is famously remembered for his dedication and selflessness for his country.

Abedi contributed a lot to African and world football and won several laurels at both club and international level.

The world football governing body, FIFA and the Confederations of African Football [CAF] have also celebrated the Ghana legend.

FIFA wrote: A UEFA Champions League winner and one of the Mother Continent’s all-time greats. Happy birthday to three-time African Footballer of the year Abedi Pele.”

🥇 A #UCL winner and one of the Mother Continent's all-time greats 🌟



🌍 Happy birthday to 3-time African Footballer of the year Abedi Pele 🥳#HBD | @ghanafaofficial | @CAF_Online pic.twitter.com/ONBR3xEFgK — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 5, 2021

CAF also tweeted: Happy birthday to @ghanafaofficial’s legendary star and the 1982 #TotalEnergiesAFCON champion Abedi Pele!

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association also celebrated Abedi with the caption: No words, no caption. Just 𝙃𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙮 𝘽𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙙𝙖𝙮, 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙙!! The very best.

No words, no caption 🤗



Just 𝙃𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙮 𝘽𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙙𝙖𝙮, 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙙!!



The very best 👌 pic.twitter.com/6G8VUtKOkR — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 5, 2021

His football career lasted for over two decades and saw him line up for the likes of Marseille where he won the Champions League and two Ligue 1 titles.

Pele also played for the likes of Lyon, Lille and Torino.

He was also part of the Ghana team that won the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations, the country’s last major trophy to date.

Pele won the African Footballer of the Year three times, in 1991,1992, and 1993.