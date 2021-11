Abedi Pele, one of Ghana’s best players to have ever played for the national team was 57-year-old yesterday.

The former Al Sadd ace is famously remembered for his dedication and selflessness for his country.

Abedi contributed a lot to African and world football and won several laurels at both club and international level.

The world football governing body, FIFA and the Confederations of African Football [CAF] have also celebrated the Ghana legend.

FIFA wrote:ย A UEFA Champions League winner and one of the Mother Continent’s all-time greats. Happy birthday to three-time African Footballer of the year Abedi Pele.โ€

CAF also tweeted:ย Happy birthday to @ghanafaofficialโ€™s legendary star and the 1982 #TotalEnergiesAFCON champion Abedi Pele!

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association also celebrated Abedi with the caption:ย No words, no caption. Just ๐™ƒ๐™–๐™ฅ๐™ฅ๐™ฎ ๐˜ฝ๐™ž๐™ง๐™ฉ๐™๐™™๐™–๐™ฎ, ๐™ก๐™š๐™œ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™™!! The very best.

His football career lasted for over two decades and saw him line up for the likes of Marseille where he won the Champions League and two Ligue 1 titles.

Pele also played for the likes of Lyon, Lille and Torino.

He was also part of the Ghana team that won the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations, the countryโ€™s last major trophy to date.

Pele won the African Footballer of the Year three times, in 1991,1992, and 1993.