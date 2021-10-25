The Member of Parliament (MP) for Shama Constituency in the Western Region, Samuel Erickson Abakah, has welcomed his second daughter Abigail Abakah into accountancy.

In a post on his Twitter handle, @LawyerAbakah, the MP celebrated the beautiful and brilliant young lady for making him proud with her latest achievement.

“My second daughter, Abigail Abakah, a Fellow Member of the Chartered Certified Accountant was yesterday admitted as a Full Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana. Congratulations to you, Mrs Abigail Abakah, FCCA, MPAcc, CA. May God bless you,” he said.

As some readers would recall, the MP went viral weeks ago when his first daughter was called to the bar.

Celebrating the brilliant and beautiful young lawyer on his Twitter handle, the MP posted:

Congratulations to my beloved first daughter for being called to the Bar. Lawyer Salome Erica Abakah welcome to the Learned Profession.

Lawyer Salome Erica Abakah, whose handle is @salome_nartey, quickly responded under her father’s post, indicating that he offered the needed roadmap for her to follow.