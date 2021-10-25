A 16-year-old boy, dressed as a woman, has been arrested by the Juaboso police.

The boy, whose name has been withheld, was spotted wearing a brassiere, lady’s pant, jeans and other items at Sehwi Prosohene Nkwanta in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.

The suspect was spotted by the police night patrol team around 9:30 pm on Saturday.

Sources disclosed that the suspect’s appearance looked like a female but a further interrogation and search on him proved he’s a male.

Adom News’ Augustine Boah, who followed the story, reported that when the police questioned him he could not give any tangible reason why he was dressed like a woman.

After probing further, the suspect revealed that he had been doing that for the past three years and is into prostitution, hence his decision to dress as a woman.

The police are said to have freed him after some time as they did not have any issue against him.

