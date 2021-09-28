Member of Parliament for Yilo Krobo Constituency, Albert Tetteh Nyakotey, is demanding the immediate operationalization of the newly constructed Yilo Krobo District Hospital.

The 120-bed health facility, which was completed in January this year and handed over to the government is yet to be put to its intended use.

Joynews checks at the facility reveal installation of medical equipment, a fully furnished administration block, and a standby ambulance.

According to the MP, in spite of calls on the minister to Kickstart operations at the facility, nothing has been done about it.

Speaking to the media, he observed that a further delay of the project will have an adverse effect on the lives of people in the catchment area.

Meanwhile, a Ranking Member on the Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akando, is cautioning against plans by the government to abandon the facility.

