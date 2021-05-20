The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested a 23-year-old movie producer, Emmanuel Eneji, and 19 others for alleged internet fraud in Calabar, Cross River State.



The commission said in a statement on Wednesday that the suspects were arrested by its operatives in the Uyo Zonal Office on Tuesday.



The other 19 suspects, according to the statement signed by EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, are between 19 and 36.



They include, Okonkwo Chukwudi Charles, Obua Akwo Promise, Angba Murphy, Adie Stephen, Success Otu Edem, Asukwo Emmanuel, Godspower Akwo, Anibiet Nna, Jesam Akpama and Dennis Jerry.

READ ALSO:





The rest are, Princewill Sunny, Godbless Olulu, Charles Onwuneme, David Njoku, Victor Francis, Goodluck Alabo, Happiness Otu, Nwadike Kelechi and Obasi Ugochukwu.



“The suspects were picked up at different locations within the state capital, namely Ekorimim, Ifete junction, Parliamentary by Car Park and Behind Zone 6 by Monty Suit.



“Their arrest was facilitated by credible intelligence regarding their nefarious activities,” the statement added.



It also disclosed that items recovered from the suspects included one unmarked black Toyota Corolla car, one red Toyota Avalon with registration number-CHR 56 AF, various sophisticated mobile phones, laptops, one WiFi Router, one Modulator-demodulator and flash drives.



The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the commission concludes its investigation, it also stated.



EFCC’s raid of various locations for the arrest of suspected cybercrime offenders, widely known as ‘Yahoo Boys’, appears to be a daily routine across major Nigerian cities, including Calabar.



Many of the suspects, according to EFCC’s updates on the operations, are sometimes of diverse professional backgrounds, including the military.



In August 2020, the EFCC disclosed in a statement that it arrested a serving soldier, Ajayi Kayode, a lance corporal, and 26 others for alleged internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos State.



Earlier on Tuesday, the anti-graft agency said its operatives arrested a former soldier, Adebisi Jamiu, and 33 others for alleged internet fraud in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.