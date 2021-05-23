A 30-year-old young man, Kwame Kubunu, has lost his life in a fatal motor accident after he crashed his motorcycle into a metal gate of a barrier at Fodjuku junction near the Kpong/Akuse Dam site in the Eastern Region.

According to a police report, on May 16 at about 1630 hours, information was received that two persons on a motorcycle were involved in an accident at the above location.

On the same day at about 1750 hours, police visited the scene to ascertain the facts and found an orange Apsonic motorcycle with registration number M-19 GR 132 which was involved in the accident parked at a barrier mounted by personnel of Operation ‘Motherland’ near the dam site.

Police on inspection saw bloodstains at the resultant positions of both the rider and the Pillion rider.

Important places at the scene were marked and pictures were taken to assist investigation.

Narrating the incident to the Ghana News Agency, Police Sergeant Francis Gomado, Public Relations Officer of Eastern regional police command said that police continued to Akuse Government Hospital and found the pillion rider, David Kugbadzor aged 24 at the Emergency ward of the facility responding to treatment.

He said the medical officers on duty disclosed that the rider of the motorcycle, Kwame Kubunu aged 30 was brought in dead. Further enquiries showed that on May 16 at about 1630 hours the deceased in charge of the Apsonic motorcycle with the above registration number with David Kugbadzor on board were riding from Fodjuku towards Akuse.

Sgt Gomado said that on reaching a section of the road near the Dam site at Fodjiku junction, where there was a barrier mounted by personnel on the Operation ‘Motherland’ duties, the deceased rode with speed in an attempt to cross the barrier whilst waving at the personnel on duty.

In that process, the deceased lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the metal gate of the barrier. Both the rider and the pillion rider were thrown off the motorcycle and landed on the road while the motorcycle travelled further towards the offside edge of the road and crashed into a tree.

He added that both rider and pillion rider sustained various degrees of injuries and were sent to Akuse Government Hospital for medical treatment. The rider was, however, pronounced dead on arrival.

Police Sergeant Gomado said the body of the deceased rider was deposited at the Akuse hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.