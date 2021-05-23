Atlético Madrid win La Liga title after win at Real Valladolid

Atletico Madrid performed a dramatic second-half comeback to beat Real Valladolid 2-1 and secure their first La Liga title since 2014.

Diego Simeone’s side came into the game knowing victory would be enough to get them over the line at the top of the line, but this was to be another day of twists and turns in the Spanish title race.

The visitors started strong, but it was Real Valladolid who found the back of the net first with Oscar Plano finishing at the near post after being released in behind the Atleti defence on the counter-attack.

Almost simultaneously, Real Madrid conceded at home to Villarreal, keeping Atletico Madrid at the top of the live table even as they struggled to create much against a team fighting to avoid relegation.

Atleti emerged for the second half with renewed vigour and equalised through Angel Correa who created space for himself on the edge of the box with a terrific piece of skill and toe-poked home.

The turnaround was completed when Luis Suarez has gifted the ball just inside the opposition half, giving him the opportunity to race through on goal and convert to give Atletico Madrid a 2-1 lead.

Real Valladolid showed some fight in an attempt to score a second, but defeat consigned them to relegation while Atletico Madrid celebrated title glory despite a late comeback by Real Madrid against Villarreal.