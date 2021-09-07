A 45-year-old motor rider, Quarshie Agbagba, has sustained gunshot wounds in his leg during a robbery operation.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday night.

This was at a time Mr Agbagba was travelling to Blekente, a suburb of Yeji in the Pru East District at the Bono East Region.

The victim narrated to Adom News he bumped into the robbers who had mounted a roadblock to begin their operation on the stretch.

However, all attempts to pull over after the robbers stopped him were not successful due to a brake failure.

His act, which played out in the eyes of the robbers as a deliberate way to escape, caused them to fire a shot at him.

He was rushed to Mathias Hospital at Yeji for treatment.