General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said calls for probe into late former President Mills’ death is a total waste of resources of Parliament.

According to him, there is nothing mysterious about the death of the former President for a bi-partisan investigations.

Four New Patriotic Party (NPP) members of Parliament, led by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, have filed a Private Member’s motion calling for a bi-partisan investigation into the death of the late President’s death.

The group wants Parliament to constitute a committee “to unravel the unending mystery surrounding the death of late President Mills which sad event occurred on July 24, 2012.”

This has generated a lot of controversial comments with members of both NDC and NPP splitting heads.

While the NDC argues that it is a ploy by government to divert attention, the NPP maintained that, the probe will bring closure to the circumstances surrounding the death of the former President.

Reacting to this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Nketia said the MPs are just being disingenuous.

He explained that, the cause of death of the late Mills is public record, thus, the probe is an exercise in futility.

The NDC scribe, popularly known as General Mosquito, stated unequivocally that, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin will ignore it.

This, he said, is because the motion does not meet the criteria for the motion of a bi-partisan committee in Parliament.

“What is the mystery they are trying to unravel? Matters like this may not go beyond the Speaker’s office. We don’t use lies and speculation to conduct business in Parliament,” he stressed.

The NDC General Secretary is convinced the supposed probe is an attempt to divert attention of the nation away from burning issues on national agenda.

General Mosquito added that until they give further and better particulars on the mystery they are talking about, the motion will not be approved.