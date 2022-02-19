A 70-year-old man has died after he reportedly jumped into a well at Kukurantumi in the Abuakwa North municipality of the Eastern Region.

The deceased, identified as Kojo Owusu, is said to have committed the act at about 10:00pm on Thursday but it is unclear what triggered it.

The Abuakwa Municipal National Disaster Management Organisation Director, Samuel Owusu Osei, confirmed the incident.

According to him, when his team arrived at the scene following a distress call he had to call for reinforcement to help pump out the water.

“A young lady, who was trying to put her baby to sleep at the time, told the officers that she saw the late pensioner walking around the well but when she questioned him, the old man told her to mind her own business and shortly saw the man jump inside the well,” he told Accra FM.

He explained they mobilised officers from the National Bureau of Investigations and Ghana National Fire Service to have the water pumped out only to discover Mr Owusu’s lifeless body.