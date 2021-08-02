The Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, the Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, is asking Ghanaian academics and workers to learn to take time off their schedules and take a vacation.

He said it makes no sense to acquire all the academic degrees and all the property in the world only to spend them on hospital bills and not enjoying the fruits of their labour.

Rev Palmer-Buckle, who was speaking at a retreat of Management of Ola College of Education in Cape Coast, said many have died because they continuously worked without taking any rest.

“Take good care of yourselves. There is no sense in acquiring all the degrees and dying a year or so after that…I am only interested in you seeing yourselves as the biggest asset,” he said.