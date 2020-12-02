The Electoral Commission (EC) says persons arrested for allegedly taking shots of their thumb-printed ballot papers during the Special Voting exercise will be arraigned.

It was reported that some two individuals at the Krowor constituency were caught red-handed taking photographs of their cast ballot papers during the exercise.

The two were considered to have spent over two minutes in the booth.

A search was conducted on their phones which revealed they had taken pictures of their ballot papers.

They have since been detained at the police station for further interrogation.

However, Director of Electoral Services of the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, said they have breached the laws in Article 49 of the 1992 constitution which states that “at any public election or referendum, voting shall be by secret ballot.”

Speaking on their punishment, Dr Quaicoe said when they are sent to court and found guilty, they will be fined or sent to prison or both.

“The law has been clear to us that taking pictures of cast ballot papers is against the constitution and so those who have been arrested will be sent to court. For their punishment, when they are found guilty, they will be made to pay a fine of GH¢6, 000 or will be jailed for two years or even both,” he said.