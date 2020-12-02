The Electoral Commission (EC) says the general public can now access their voter particulars via three mediums created by the Commission to aid them verify their right details before casting their ballot on Monday, December 7, 2020.

In a statement, the Commission listed that the public can access their details on the EC website, USSD code using the mobile phone or through the EC android mobile application.

“On the Commission’s website, the Register has been published in two searchable databases – Special Voting and Main Register. To access their details, registered voters should visit the website https://registers.ec.gov.gh and enter their 10-digit Voter ID card number. The Commission has provided a USSD code for registered voters to check their details on all networks. To access their details, registered voters need to dial *711*2020# on any phone and network, enter their Voter ID card number and the Polling Station Code where they registered. This information is available on the voter’s Voter Card.



“Registered Voters can also check their details through the EC Android Application – Ghana EC Voters Information Hub – that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. The usage of this mobile application is similar to the USSD, but it allows Voters to scan the QR Code on their Voter ID Card to retrieve their details. A link to the App is available on the Commission’s website. It can also be downloaded on https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ax.voter_info_hub,” the Commission directed.

The EC stressed; “All registered Voters are encouraged to use any of the above means to access and verify their Voter Registration ahead of 7th December, 2020.”