The United Front Party (UFP) has become the third opposition political party to endorse the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama for the December 7 elections.



In a statement, the UFP said the decision to back Mr Mahama and the NDC was made by its National Executive Committee after the party was disqualified by the Electoral Commission from the Presidential elections.



“Our party arrived at this conclusion at the just-ended National Executive Committee meeting. We are therefore calling on all our rank and file and all our party supporters to canvas for votes and also vote massively for HE JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA in the presidential election,” the statement said.



The UFP joins the Every Ghanaian Living Everywhere (EGLE) Party and the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) as opposition parties who have directed their supporters to vote for Mr Mahama in the Presidential election.



Economic mismanagement



The statement which comes six days before the presidential poll, accused President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of mismanaging the economy, adding that former President John Dramani Mahama was needed to put the country back on track.



“Every sector of the economy is moving in the wrong direction under this incompetent and inept government headed by President Akufo-Addo. We, therefore, have a responsibility as a political party to work hard to remove this government from office as a matter of urgency. The level of corruption, incompetence, state of insecurity, nepotism, family and friends and the height of deception by this Akufo-Addo sakawa government is sickening to say the least. We are therefore using this platform to plead with all Ghanaians to join the rescue mission and vote massively for HE JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA, to put this country back to the path of progress and development”.





