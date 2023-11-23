The agreed pause in fighting is yet to begin – and Palestinian news agency Wafa has reported dozens of people killed in Israeli attacks on Wednesday.

The foreign minister of the Palestinian Authority (PA), Riyad al-Maliki, has said 52 of those killed in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Wednesday morning belonged to the same family.

“Only this morning, from the Qadoura family in Jabalia, 52 people have been wiped out completely, killed,” he said during a trip to London.

“I have the list of the names, 52 of them, they were wiped out completely from grandfather to grandchildren.”

The BBC has not been able to verify this independently. As a reminder, the PA is based in the occupied West Bank and is entirely separate to Hamas.

