Residents of Sokoban Ampayoo in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region have applauded personnel of the fire service for the swiftness in saving lives and property in a gas tanker accident.

The tanker, loaded with 55,500 litres of gas, turned over on the Sokoban-Ampayoo road after a burst tyre.

The fire service moved in to avert an explosion.

Driver of the gas tanker was negotiating a curve on the ring road when he lost control of the steering. The vehicle overturned to the shoulder of the road and caught fire.

Sensing danger, the driver signaled residents who were approaching the scene to flee the area.

Assembly member of the area, Kojo Boateng, says the driver got stuck in the seat but was helped to move out to receive treatment at a nearby hospital.

Pupils in nearby schools were moved to safer locations.

Mr Boateng said the timely response of the fire service saved their community.

An apprentice, Mamunatu Hamidu, whose shop is close to the scene, says people run helter-skelter.

Four fire engines were deployed by the regional command to douse the flame.

Regional Fire PRO, WO III Peter Addae, says they had enough foam compound to bring the fire under control.

According to him, the residents are out of danger. He, however, entreated road users to ply alternative routes until the fire is totally doused.