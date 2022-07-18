President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kurt Okraku, has said Mohammed Polo will be part of the Black Stars entourage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Polo, who is a Ghanaian football legend was part of the team that won the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] with the Black Stars.

The former Hearts of Oak gaffer and legend has also contributed massively to the growth of football in the country.

According to Mr Okraku, it will be the association’s way of showing appreciation to the legendary footballer for his immense contribution to the development of Ghana football.

“Mohammed Polo has come and done his bit, it is left with me and you to also do our part in our mission to make our dear nation great and strong,” Kurt Okraku made this promise to the legend during the Launch of his autobiography titled “Polo The Magnificent: The story of the Dribbling Magician.”

“Our beloved Black Stars are in the Mundial (2022 World Cup) and we will go there and make our nation great and strong and proudly defend our colours and we will go there with the one and only professor Mohammed Ahmed ‘Polo’.

“Mohammed polo will be with us on the flight to Qatar which will be our token of appreciation. When you do your bit and sacrifice for our dear country, we will say thank you.

“His memories will continue to stay with countless generations of our dear nation and Africa at large,’’ he added.

Mohammed Polo made 54 appearances for the Black Stars from 1973 to 1985 and scored 20 goals for the Ghana national team.

READ ALSO