Ghana coach, Otto Addo says he is hoping new faces that has been added to the Black Stars will play beyond the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Six new players have completed their nationality switches to play for the Ghana national team as announced by the Ghana Football Association [GFA] last week.

Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Patric Pfeiffer, Stephan Ambrosius, and Ransford-Yeboah were the new names who can now play for the side.

“Since March we’ve been talking to a lot of players who we think can have an impact on the team,” Addo told the BBC.

“I can understand it can be a difficult decision, especially if you were born in another country and you’re young.

“It’s a tough decision and they know what they’re getting into. Surely it’s not just about this World Cup.”

Ghana will play the world cup in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting at the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.