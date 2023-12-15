Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus was on the scoresheet again as West Ham United continued their excellent form in Europe.

The Premier League side hosted German side, Freiburg in the final Group A games in the Europa League at the London Olympic Stadium.

Mohammed Kudus, who started the game scored in the 14th minute after making a good run into the SC Freiburg area and latched onto an over-the-top through ball.

A goal from our Ghanaian superstar 🤩



⚒️ 1-0 ⚪️ (14') pic.twitter.com/JPQAgV1tYF — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 14, 2023

With the goalkeeper at his mercy, Kudus took his time and picked his spot before firing the ball into the back of the net.

Courtesy of a second goal from Edson Alvarez in the 42nd minute, West Ham United cruised to a delightful 2-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

With his goal, Mohammed Kudus has three goals for West Ham in the group stage of the Europa League after making five appearances.

The win sends West Ham, who finished as group winners with 15 points into the knockout stage of the Europa League.

The Hammers now turn their attention to the Premier League where they host Wolves at the London Stadium on Sunday.