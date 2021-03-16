A video of Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Moesha Boduong‘s all-loved up moment with international music star, Wizkid, has caught the attention of many.

In the video, the two were spotted in a cozy pose with Wizkid holding on tight to Mo, as she is popularly known in showbiz circles.

The video was taken at her plush birthday party held over the weekend which saw Wizkid in attendance.

With Wizkid’s arm wrapped around her neck, he wished elated Mo a happy birthday as she beams with smiles.

She took to her Instagram page to share the video captioned: Still in my birthday behaviour😁.

Her post has attracted love from fans and followers who cannot keep calm over it.

Watch the video below: