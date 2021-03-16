Karim Zito has insisted that his requisite experience and qualities earned him his appointment as the head coach of the Black Satellites.

The former Dreams FC coach was named as Ghana’s U-20 head coach after Kurt Okraku was elected as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Following his appointment, coach Zito was criticised based on his links with the GFA president. He served under Mr Okraku at Dreams FC as a coach.

However, coach Zito, who is a former Asante Kotoko gaffer, says he was appointed based on his abilities.

“And as a matter of fact, there were a lot of criticisms when this team was given to me because the GFA President is and continues to be my boss,” he told Asempa FM.

“So people thought he gave me this job because of that.

“But those who criticised this, I want them to know, I was given this job based on my ability and capability as a coach.

“When it comes to youth development, I have specialised in youth development not in the general coaching itself.

“I have coached all the big clubs in Ghana, I’m left with only Black Stars.

“Then I will complete all the national teams so imagine the person sitting down here.

“The most important thing is we promised Ghanaians we were coming to qualify for the world event. To me I have qualified for the World Cup,” coach Zito said.

He led the country to win its 4th U-20 title beating Uganda in the finals in Mauritania.

Coach Zito was assisted by Augustine Evans Adotey and Salisu Fatawu as assistants one and two respectively.