The Minority in Parliament has sent a strong signal that it will reject any attempt by the Majority to have an out of Privileges Committee settlement over the referral of Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, before the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

The legislator’s comment is in reaction to statements made by the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, that the Assin Central MP is willing to cooperate with the House and Minority members over the issues raised against him.

Though the Majority did not ask for an alternative settlement of the issue, MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the Deputy Majority Leader’s comments implied so and is therefore outrightly rejecting any such move.

Meanwhile, Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Afenyo-Markin, says the Minority MP has misconstrued the gesture of the Majority to fully cooperate with the other side of the House on the matter.

