Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to present the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government and Supplementary Estimate for the 2021 Financial Year on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

This was contained in Parliament’s Business Statement for the 9th week ending Friday, July 23, 2021.

Ahead of the mid-year budget review, the Finance Minister is expected to answer an urgent question by the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, over the cost of the President’s recent official travels to France, Belgium, and South Africa in May this year.

Mr Ofori-Atta will also answer the question posed by MP for Dormaa East, Paul Apreku Twum-Barimah on the cost of air travel of the President using chartered flights between the period 2013 to 2016 under former President John Mahama’s administration.

Apart from that, the Finance Minister will also answer the question if the government took a loan or loans to finance the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy, the question is in the name of Builsa South MP, Dr Clement A. Apaak.