The Minority in Parliament has cautioned the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to suspend the new service charges immediately.

According to the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, John Abdulai Jinapor, should the power distribution company fail to heed the caution, they would be hauled before Parliament.

“In as much as the PURC has some legitimate powers in determining the fees, charges and tariffs, it cannot do that whimsically and capriciously [and] without recourse to the law, so we are calling for immediate suspension of the hikes we see,” he stated.

“Failure to do so, the Minority side of the Mines and Energy Committee shall use whatever legitimate parliamentary processes to ensure that the PURC is hauled before Parliament,” he added.

His comment is against the backdrop of the new charges for services announced by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

The power distribution company indicated ¢1,020 for a single-phase meter instead of the existing ¢400.00. Also, new consumers interested in a three-phase meter will pay ¢1,920 instead of the previous ¢700.00.

But Minority says the new service charge from ECG is “so astronomical that it defies logic.”

The Yapie-Kusawgu MP noted that ECG took the decisions in an opaque manner without recourse to any public announcement by the Public Utility and Regulatory Commission.

He added that the new charges can only be implemented after a broader consultation with relevant stakeholders.

“If you want to increase any service fee or charge, it ought to be done with due process within the law, in accordance with the law, and ensure that the right thing is done. And so, they cannot increase that clandestinely. Consumers and customers must know.

“If you have a legitimate cause to increase, we must know, then the rates. You cannot just increase them by such astronomical heights and expect that we’ll keep quiet. The Committee will ensure that the right thing is done,” he said.