The Members of Parliament on the Minority side are boycotting President Akufo-Addo’s 2024 State of the Nation Address.

Despite the President’s presence in the house, the MPs are absent from the chamber in protest.

JoyNews’ Kweku Asante who was in Parliament revealed that, they are calling for an apology from the Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison for allegedly calling them names.

They refused to enter the chamber without receiving this apology.

Additionally, they are protesting the decision by President Akufo-Addo not to sign some three bills passed in 2023 into law.

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin is working to get the minority back into the chamber.