The Minority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament has joined sympathisers and well-wishers to mourn the untimely passing of Ghanaian international, Christian Atsu.

Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson said the death of the Ghanaian star is a “painful one.”

In a tweet on Saturday, February 17, the Ajumako Enyan Essiam MP extended his condolences to the family of the former Newcastle United player.

“Terrible News! My Condolences to the Family!,” he tweeted.

My Condolences to the Family! pic.twitter.com/ie18S5m1wv — Cassiel Ato Forson(PhD) (@Cassielforson) February 18, 2023

Christian is one out of the thousands that lost their lives in the ghastly earthquake that rocked Turkey and the northern parts of Syria that happened on the dawn on February 6.

Hatayspor, the Turkish club Atsu played for confirmed the news mid-morning on Saturday, following earlier submissions to that effect by the player’s two agents.

As a result, the Foreign Affairs Ministry has also announced that plans are underway to transport the body to Ghana for burial.