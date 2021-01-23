The Minority Group in Parliament is not satisfied with the reduction in the number of ministers from 126 to 86 and says President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees are recycled people.



According to its Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, the creation of additional Public Enterprises Ministry is unacceptable and waste of public funds.



Addressing the press in Parliament, Mr Iddrisu expressed surprise at the inability of the president to reshuffle some ministers he claimed underperformed in his first term in office.

Mr Iddrisu also accused the President of neglecting Oti, Upper East and Bono East Regions in his Cabinet in accordance with Article 35 (6b).



He added that the list submitted by the president is not gender-balanced.

However, in a rebuttal, Member of Parliament for Manso-Adubia, Yaw Frimpong Addo, said the ministers are competent to assist the president to deliver on his mandate.



He insisted that the remaining regions will get their fair share as the President was yet to nominate additional ministers.